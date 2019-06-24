Murder suspect shot and killed by officer in Gaines Co., officials said

SEMINOLE, Texas – A murder suspect wanted in Nashville, Tennessee was shot and killed Monday morning by a Gaines County Sheriff’s Deputy, officials said.

Nashville TV station WKRN said Peter Alexander Bohning, 34, was wanted for murder and attempted murder for an incident last week. WKRN reported that a woman and her husband were sitting on their back porch when a stranger approached them and asked for directions.

“He then attacked the two with a sharp instrument,” WKRN said.

The woman was seriously hurt, and the man died.

Nashville Police said, “Murder suspect Peter Alexander Bohning has been shot during an altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County, TX.”

“The Gaines County deputy encountered Bohning while answering a suspicious vehicle call. That vehicle was the victims’ gray 2010 Toyota Camry taken from their … home,” Nashville Police said.

“A Gaines County deputy was stabbed in the altercation and is being taken to a … hospital. The deputy’s injury is reportedly not life threatening,” police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the confrontation between Bohning and the deputy was 7:20 a.m. 1350 U.S. Highway 62-180 in Seminole.

Although Nashville Police said the deputy was taken to a hospital in El Paso, but EverythingLubbock.com confirmed he was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Early Monday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following statement:

On June 24, 2019 at approximately 7:20 a.m., a Gaines County Deputy responded to a suspicious person/vehicle call at 1350 U.S. HWY 62-180, in Seminole, Texas. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the suspect and sole occupant of a gray Toyota Camary. When asked for identification, the suspect stabbed the deputy. The deputy defended himself by firing at the suspect with his sidearm. The deputy was flown to a Lubbock hospital, the suspect was transported to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced by the Emergency Room Doctor. The deputy is currently in stable condition. The suspect has been identified as Peter Alexander Bohning, 34 YOA of Kent, Connecticut. Bohning was wanted for murder after stabbing a couple in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texas Rangers are investigating and no further details are available at this time.

Bohning’s next of kin have been notified.

Early Monday afternoon, Nashville Police issued the following statement:

Accused killer and fugitive Peter Alexander Bohning has died in Gaines County, Texas after being shot during an altercation with a deputy sheriff during the 7 a.m. hour today.

The deputy was stabbed during the altercation and was flown to a hospital in El Paso. His injuries are reportedly not life threatening. Bohning was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Texas authorities report that the altercation occurred as the deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle call. That vehicle was the gray 2010 Toyota Camry stolen from the Cherokee Road home of Donald & Leigh Ann Zirkle after the couple was attacked and stabbed on their back porch Friday afternoon. Donald Zirkle died of his injuries Friday. Leigh Ann Zirkle is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

West Precinct detectives swore out murder and attempted murder warrants against Bohning, 34, of Kent, Connecticut, early Saturday. His Subaru sedan was found parked in the street at the side of the Zirkle residence with its rear doors open. Detectives learned Friday night that his family in Connecticut had not heard from him in several days.

The investigation shows that the Zirkles were sitting on their back porch when Bohning approached and asked for directions before attacking them. It is not known why he chose them. Detectives have found no connection between Peter Bohning and the victims.