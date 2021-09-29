Murder victim Haven Trevino lives on in family’s activism, event coming up Oct. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of Haven Trevino will host a “Stepping Towards Ending Domestic Violence” event from 10:00 a.m. to noon, October 2, at Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue.

Trevino, 19, was shot while working at Orlando’s Italian Restaurant in the 6900 block of Indiana Avenue in November 2020. Lubbock Police later identified the shooter as Isaiah Mesa.

Back in March, Trevino’s family established “The Helping Hands of Haven Foundation” to honor her memory.

The family is keeping their promise by hosting the event at the community center by using exercising as a “perception of healing, getting out of trauma mode, working towards a future self and freedom,” said Kim Hernandez, organizer for the event.

“We witnessed this firsthand through Haven, when a month before her murder she began her self-care through exercise,” Hernandez said, “and we saw a return of her joy, her passion for life and her self-love as she found the courage to change her situation and leave the abusive relationship.”

Hernandez said Adrian Lewis, a step instructor and personal trainer at Rocc Solid Fitness, will donate his time to provide a step class for everyone who attends.

Organizers ask that anyone who wishes to attend to donate $5 or more, if they are inclined to do so. All proceeds donated will go to a non-profit organization within the community that advocates, supports, counsels and/or educates victims of domestic abuse, Hernandez said.