Murder warrant gives no reason for NW Walmart shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – An arrest warrant made available on Sunday provided no understanding of why a deadly shooting happened Friday afternoon inside a Northwest Lubbock Walmart.

The warrant said Kaleb Vasquez, 20, was shopping, and Roel Munoz was also shopping.

The warrant said, “Vasquez walked past Munoz and suddenly turned and fired a semi-automatic handgun striking Munoz. Munoz died at the scene from a gunshot wound.”

The warrant said Vasquez then ran from the store and threw his gun into a sewer.

Vasquez was found and arrested Friday night. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Sunday.

The following is the text of the warrant:

On December 4, 2020, Kaleb Anthony Vasquez was at the Walmart located at 702 W Loop 289. He arrived with his family to go shopping. Vasquez was wearing blue denim pants, a jacket and a distinctive American flag style face covering. Roel Munoz was a customer shopping at the Walmart. Vasquez walked away from his family while they were shopping. Vasquez walked past Munoz and suddenly turned and fired a semi-automatic handgun striking Munoz. Munoz died at the scene from a gunshot wound. Vasquez ran away as soon as he fired the pistol. Vasquez’s family observed him sprinting through the Walmart. A witness who was shopping nearby heard the gunshot and observed a subject running away. The same witness provided a sworn statement that she immediately located Munoz and stated he was deceased.

A Walmart employee followed the suspect outside the Walmart because she thought he could be committing theft due to his behavior. The employee provided a sworn statement that she observed the suspect throw an object into a sewer. Lubbock Police investigators located the sewer and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol inside the drainage culvert. The fired bullet casing recovered from the scene where Munoz was killed was the same brand of 9mm ammunition recovered from the located pistol. A witness positively identified a still shot photograph obtained from the Walmart surveillance video as Kaleb Anthony Vasquez. The still shot photograph description matched the physical and clothing description provided by Vasquez’s family as he entered the Walmart.

