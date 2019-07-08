Murder warrant provides details into home invasion that left one man dead in a Northwest Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas– Court records provided more details into a Northwest Lubbock home invasion that escalated to a shooting and left one man dead Saturday.

Officers responded to the 4711 Auburn Ave. and located Robert Dendy, 49, with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a murder warrant. Dendy was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Suspects, Kyi Baker, 20, and a 14-year-old juvenile were charged with Dendy’s murder, according to police.

A witness told investigators that he had been told about two subjects getting out of a silver Dodge Magnum with bandanas over their face, according to an arrest warrant made available Monday in court records.

The witness told his dad about the subjects and they may be breaking into a residence. According to the warrant, he stated that “his father responded to the area in his vehicle to attempt to locate anyone breaking into the listed residence.”

The witness stated that he had chased the Dodge from the area that he believed was involved in the burglary of 4711 Auburn Ave. He stated he called 911 and provided the description and license plate number for the vehicle to police dispatch, as well as gave a description of the male driving the vehicle, according to the warrant.

According to the warrant, the uncle of the juvenile offender admitted to “driving his silver or gray Dodge Magnum and taking the juvenile offender and his friend Kyi and dropping them off in the area where the murder occurred.” The uncle stated he returned home, and when the juvenile returned home, he “had a cut on his hand and had blood all over his shirt.” The juvenile defender advised that “someone had shot him,” according to the warrant.

Once Baker and juvenile were located, both suspects had blood and lacerations on their hands, according to the warrant. Investigators stated the wounds were “consistent with laceration from jumping wood and chain link fences.”

Baker told investigators that he and the juvenile had “gone to the residence to break into the house and steal a safe that they suspected contained drugs and money and also an AR-15 rifle.”

According to the warrant, Baker said the juvenile was in possession of a firearm when they went to the residence. Baker said he helped search the residence and load items in a box they stole and helped to move the stolen items out the window that was busted out to gain entry into the residence, according to the warrant.

He said the safe was located in a bedroom dresser and was also taken outside the residence to be stolen.

Baker said during the process of stealing the items that an older man, later identified as Dendy, came around the side of the house and pointed a gun at them and told them to freeze. Baker told investigators he ran and the juvenile “retreated into the residence.”

Baker then told investigators that he returned to the juvenile offender’s apartment and the juvenile was already home. Baker then told investigators that the juvenile offender said he “shot at the man with the gun,” according to the warrant.

Officers conducted a consent to search the juvenile’s apartment and did recover a firearm. Then, officers took the juvenile offender to Covenant Women’s and Children’s to be treated for his injuries, according to the warrant.

The warrant said while the juvenile was being treated at the hospital, he stated that he was “not the one that shot that man” and then he “later told a nurse that the man had chased him, so he shot him,” according to the warrant.

Investigators stated in the warrant that the juvenile’s statement was not made in response to any law enforcement talking to him or asking questions.

Baker remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center with a charger of murder, and there was not a bond yet posted in the jail records. The juvenile also remained in custody by Monday.