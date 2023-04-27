LUBBOCK, Texas — Phyllis Gant, representing the Lubbock NAACP, told the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees Thursday that she would file a formal complaint with the NAACP’s Legal Redress Committee. She also indicated a complaint would be filed with the US Department of Justice Office of Civil Rights.

Gant made reference to previous concerns about racism and bullying in some of the schools of the LISD.

“I talked to a 14-year-old that is cutting herself because she’s been bullied since August,” Gant said. “I talked to a fourth grader who cries every morning because she doesn’t want to go to school she’s been bullied since August.”

“I stood last month with parents,” Gant told the board during a period of time set aside for public comments. “I sat with them that made a plea to you guys to look into some situations. One parent even put it put it in writing. I talked to that parent last night. To this point, unless she missed an email – I’ll give you that Grace — she has heard from no one on this board.”

After the school board meeting, Gant spoke with EverythingLubbock.com by phone, saying complaints would be filed within the next 30 days.

She said of LISD, “I thought we could work through the issues. But it’s nothing but a smokescreen.”

For several months, Gant said she and parents have approached LISD administrators including school principals.

“I talked to people, and I trusted them,” she said. “We had one situation with a student that was resolved successfully.”

“I don’t feel that way anymore.” As problems continued and parents reached out to LISD, she said, “They got nothing but the run around.”

Gant cited one example, a student at Atkins Middle School

“The bully was taunting her. ‘We’re gonna beat you up,’” Gant said. The taunting was over her hair braids and the name calling including “monkey.”

“She was totally victimized,” Gant said.

“Once this kid had enough, she fights this girl,” Gant said. “The bully was knocked unconscious. The girl who was bullied since August was handcuffed.”

“It’s critical. It’s way out of hand,” Gant said.

The claims of racism are tied to other school districts in the Lubbock area, not just LISD, Gant said. Racist bullying came to light in the Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD, and Roosevelt ISD made news in the last year, including coverage by the Texas Tribune and NBC News.

Previous stories:

“Racist bullying has been brought up to administration at Laura Bush Middle School due to a recent Instagram page titled ‘LBMS Monkeys,’” EverythingLubbock.com reported in April 2022. Just days before that, the page was reported to Instagram and taken down.

Parents in the LCISD complained at that time that students were singled out for being Black. There was violence, name calling, including the N-word, and even the sounds of a whip were played on smart phones in the school hallways.

The racist bullying in Slaton became the focus of a legislative hearing in Austin. House Bill 4625 related to bullying, cyberbullying, and identity-based bullying in public schools remained pending in committee as of Thursday.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock ISD for comment.

Lubbock ISD is committed to working in partnership with families to provide the best educational experience for every child, every day. Students and parents in Lubbock ISD are encouraged to discuss any concerns or complaints with the appropriate teacher, principal, or other campus staff for the earliest possible resolution. The district has a board-approved grievance procedure regarding complaints that fail to reach an outcome satisfactory to the parent, guardian, or student. Lubbock ISD does not currently have any active grievances in process at the campuses mentioned during public comment at this morning’s board meeting.

EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates when the NAACP complaints are filed.