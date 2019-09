LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to the South Loop west of University Avenue on Friday morning after a crash that left roofing shingles and nails all over the roadway.

Police said a heavy-duty pickup truck was pulling a trailer. It crashed into the center median. No injuries were reported, police said. But it “dumped nails all over the road.”

As of noon, officials were still on scene cleaning up the roadway. The crash was reported at 11:24 am.