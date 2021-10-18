National Bullying Awareness month: Here’s what Lubbock school districts said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper hold a zero-tolerance policy every school year for bullying.

Jay Whitefield, director of student services at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, said there are many forms of bullying, and the schools will not tolerate it.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for bullying, and our kids are aware of that from day one. All nine campuses have assemblies. They talk to kids about bullying. They let them know that it’s not going to be tolerated and then, on the other hand, also just visit with all students about being kind and making good choices.” Whitefield said.

He even said that for all school districts, it’s a challenge for them to handle bullying to a certain extent because nowadays, there’s iPad’s, phones, computers, etc.

“The No. 1 job of the school district is to keep kids safe, and learning can’t occur if kids don’t feel comfortable. So, like everything else that involves student discipline, or kids at school, we take bullying very serious, and we want to make sure all of our pirates feel good when they’re here at school.” Whitefield said.

Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD have several ways for students and parents to report bullying.

“We also do a digital citizenship program and curriculum that targets specifically to cyberbullying. So that’s also a real concern. And so, we’re able to kind of look at both of those issues and helping students identify that and what they can do.” Amy Smallwood, a crisis intervention counselor at Frenship ISD, said.

Smallwood said students could also report problems to teachers, counselors, principals or even by telling a friend they too can help report. So, their main encouragement is for them to talk so that the problem can be addressed.

“If you see something, do say something. We pledge to keep our lines of communication open with parents. And we just hope that parents can keep their lines of communication open with their students. And we can all just collaborate and work together.” Whitefield said.

According to youth.gov , “The point of National Bullying Prevention Month was to transform a society that accepts bullying into a society that recognizes that bullying must – and can – be addressed through education and support.”