LUBBOCK, Texas – National Doctors’ Day provides the opportunity for anyone to stop and say thank you to their physician. The career is one of the most difficult, and it’s important to remember the hard work they put in on a daily basis to save lives.

Compassion seems to be the most-needed quality for someone to be a successful doctor.

For Dr. Paul Redmond, a pediatrician at Covenant Children’s, compassion drives him to do the best job he can for his patients.

He said, “If you’re a compassionate person and you care about others, then that bodes well for a future in medicine.”

The same goes for Dr. Jason Strefling, a cardiologist with Covenant.

“We go through so much training, so many years of school, and really to be able to drive through all that training, you really have to have a central core focus. And compassion is really the main component,” he added.

While there are extremely difficult parts of the job, the good outweighs the bad for Dr. Redmond.

“It’s really rewarding to alleviate pain…every patient that comes in here is just a child like my own and inspires me to really do the best that I can to take care of them,” he said.

Dr. Strefling has gone down a long and difficult road to get where he’s at.

He explained, “For me, it’s 17 years of higher education, half a million dollars in student loan debt, and you really have to have something driving you that you want to be able to help people.”

It’s good to remember that doctors deal with burnout amongst many other challenges. The American Medical Association says the best anyone can do is support them, and remind them that it’s okay to take a break.