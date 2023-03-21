LUBBOCK, Texas — The 39 Hearts Foundation along with Zaidyn Ward and his family announced that a “Heart Walk” is coming to Monterey High School on Saturday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m.

Just after a football game against Abilene Wylie in August, Ward’s heart stopped, and he collapsed. Ward has been on a long road to recovery, and now hopes to raise awareness in the Lubbock community, his family said in a video posted by the 39 Hearts Foundation.

The foundation provides scholarships and educates communities about heart disease among student-athletes. Owner and Director of the 39 Hearts Foundation, Rob Otey, said he felt in his heart that he had to reach out after he learned about Ward’s story. Otey offered to host a heart walk after connecting with Ward’s mother, Cassandra Combs, on social media. Otey said Combs “loved the idea.”

After he got permission from school staff, Otey reached out to Preventive Cardiologist Dr. Travis Batts, who agreed to join the event as a special guest.

Flyer provided by the 39 Hearts Foundation

“[Dr. Batts] is going to fly in for the walk to educate and share some great information on how to prevent this from happening and signs to look for as a student athlete,” Otey told EverythingLubbock.com.

The event was set to include food trucks and activities for all to enjoy. Anyone interested can register for the walk here. All proceeds were set to benefit Zaidyn with ongoing medical expenses.

The foundation said it was also looking for local businesses to help sponsor the walk. Potential sponsors were asked to email 39hearts.nonprofit@gmail.com.

Learn more about the 39 Hearts Foundation here.

