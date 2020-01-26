BREAKING: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

(CLICK ABOVE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE FROM KTLA 5)

LOS ANGELES — NBA legend Kobe Bryant and four others were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday morning. He was 41.

The crash happened around 10:00 AM PT about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told our sister station KTLA it was a Sikorsky S-76 involved in the crash.

The other four passengers on the helicopter have not officially been identified.

ESPN reported Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed.

Those aboard the helicopter also included another player, a parent and the pilot, ESPN said.



Bryant won NBA five titles in 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won an MVP award in 2008.

His death in the crash was first reported by TMZ

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.