California deputy shoots man, officials release video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.  — On Tuesday, a sheriff’s department in California released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting.  Officials said the man stabbed a deputy.

A man identifying himself as Reginald Anderson called 911 and said he was schizophrenic, on the hunt and ready to die.

A deputy arrived around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, rang the doorbell and a relative told him Anderson had a knife.

The newly released footage shows the deputy asking Anderson to take his hands out of his pocket. Then, the video shows Anderson pulling what appears to be a knife and lunging at the deputy.  In the video, the deputy opens fire.

Both men were taken to a hospital, the deputy with moderate injuries, Anderson with major injuries. 

(This story originally appeared on KGET.com)

