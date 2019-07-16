California deputy shoots man, officials release video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On Tuesday, a sheriff’s department in California released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting. Officials said the man stabbed a deputy.
A man identifying himself as Reginald Anderson called 911 and said he was schizophrenic, on the hunt and ready to die.
A deputy arrived around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, rang the doorbell and a relative told him Anderson had a knife.
The newly released footage shows the deputy asking Anderson to take his hands out of his pocket. Then, the video shows Anderson pulling what appears to be a knife and lunging at the deputy. In the video, the deputy opens fire.
Both men were taken to a hospital, the deputy with moderate injuries, Anderson with major injuries.
