The Cheesecake Factory is handing out free slices for a month.

If you place an order of at least $15 on DoorDash, the restaurant will throw in a free cheesecake slice.

The offer is good on weekdays through March 25, but you have to enter the code “LUNCHSLICE.”

DoorDash is offering free delivery on Cheesecake Factory orders during the same period.

You can still get the deal if you pick up your food, just as long as you place the order through DoorDash.