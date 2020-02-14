Evidence in trash can links dead neighbor to missing SC girl

This undated photo provided by the Cayce Department of Public Safety shows Faye Marie Swetlik, who has been missing since shortly after getting off her school bus near her South Carolina home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Investigators say they have no evidence that the girl was kidnapped from her neighborhood in the state’s central city of Cayce, S.C. Authorities have not ruled out that the girl was abducted (Cayce Department of Public Safety via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say they found a man dead inside his South Carolina home shortly after finding an item from a missing 6-year-old girl inside his trash can.

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared Monday while playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus in Cayce.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, although details about how she died have not been released.

Cayce Police say the girl’s body was found Thursday in the woods, and police think it was put there after investigators found the evidence inside the trash can of a neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)