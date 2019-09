Signage is erected for the upcoming Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON — On Thursday, Democratic presidential candidates gathered in Houston for the third debate of the primary season. The debate will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Use the embedded video player below to watch the debate live.

App users may need to CLICK HERE to see the video player properly.