Man calls 911 to report stolen marijuana, winds up arrested instead

DEKALB COUNTY, Al. (WJW) – A 21-year-old man is accused of calling 911 after his marijuana was allegedly stolen while at a gas station.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received the bizarre call last week.

Officers from the local police department, along with deputies, responded to the scene where they met Dante Bellamoli.

Upon further investigation, they found him to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

“It probably wasn’t the best decision for this individual to choose to report stolen marijuana, but we were happy to investigate it for him,” said Sheriff Nick Weldon in a press release.

Bellamoli was arrested and is now charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.