Breaking News
Gallardo found guilty of murdering Lubbock woman, age 28

WATCH: Florida UPS Truck shootout captured on video

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MIRAMAR, Florida — Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said.

Both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots rang out at a crowded intersection in Miramar, about 20 miles north of where the incident began, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said during a news conference Thursday night.

A WCSV/WTVJ Photographer captured on camera the moments that the fatal shootout began.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar