WATCH: Florida UPS Truck shootout captured on video

MIRAMAR, Florida — Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said.

Both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots rang out at a crowded intersection in Miramar, about 20 miles north of where the incident began, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said during a news conference Thursday night.

A WCSV/WTVJ Photographer captured on camera the moments that the fatal shootout began.