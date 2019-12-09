Watch live, Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

WASHINGTON D.C. — The House Judiciary is set to continue its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The hearing will feature testimony from Democratic and Republican counsels for the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, who will be making the case for or against impeachment. The counsels will present evidence gathered from weeks of hearings by the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

Use the video link above to watch live coverage from our Nexstar affiliate WFLA.