President Donald Trump departs after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address Tuesday evening. The event is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time).

Use the video player below to see live coverage from ABC news. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.