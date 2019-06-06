Wendy’s employee fired for taking a bath in the sink

MILTON, Fla (WKRG) — A Wendy’s employee in Florida was caught on camera taking a bath in the sink and has been fired for the incident, according to officials.

In a statement, the director of marketing explains that the incident was a prank and totally unacceptable. They go on to mention that the employee did not use good judgment.

Inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation came out to the Wendy’s the day after the incident. They say there was no sign there was anything wrong.

Inspection reports have a list of requirements and Wendy’s was in compliance with everything, that’s why the restaurant was allowed to stay open.

According to the Operations Manager for Wendy’s, they are aware of the video and they are investigating. He said they cannot comment on anything else.