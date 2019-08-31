9 teens shot at high school football game in Alabama, 17-year-old arrested

(ABC NEWS) – A 17-year-old was arrested after 9 people were shot following a high school football game in Alabama, according to police.

The victims in the shooting, which happened in Mobile, ranged in age from 15 to 18. They were rushed to area hospitals, officials said.

No one died, according to authorities.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder, Mobile Police Department spokesman Laderrick Dubose told ABC News Saturday morning.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste didn’t confirm to reporters the shooting stemmed from an altercation, but he did admonish young people for “bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods” into public settings and “putting people in harm’s way.”

The incident “may have been a directed threat at one or two individuals and other people just happened to fall prey to their carelessness,” Battiste added.

One person had a seizure and another suffered an injured hand, but it’s unclear if those individuals were among the 10 who got shot.

“Why are young people bringing this type of violence to public events?” Battiste said at a news conference. “We’re gonna have to be more aggressive on our end as a city as to how we hold these individuals accountable.”

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway and Matt Foster contributed to this report.









