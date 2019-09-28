10-year-old donates savings to replace stolen donation jar

CONWAY, Ark. — After a man walked into a gas station and stole a donation jar full of money saved for disabled veterans, a young boy decided to donate his jar of money to replace what was lost.

Curtis “Boomer” Jordan, a 10-year-old boy in Prescott saw the newscast and felt inspired. So he convinced his family to pack up and drive over 2 hours to the VFW in Conway to deliver his jar of money he had saved.

“But I think for all the kids watching you have a big future and you can do anything.” said Jordan

Jordan says every penny counts and his pennies totaled to $191.

The Veterans heard about what he was going to do, and they all pitched in and surprised him with 70 dollars to continue his fundraising efforts, and another 20 to cover the cost of gas.