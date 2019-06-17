103-year-old Florida woman granted citizenship

NORTH MIAMI (WSVN) — A North Miami woman has just become a U.S. citizen at the age of 103. Andrea Joseph was born August 15, 1915 in Haiti.

She arrived in the U.S. about 15 years ago.

“We’re excited to celebrate Andrea Joseph, who just got her citizenship and became a United States citizen, and as a grand-nephew of Andrea, it’s a great pleasure,” said the woman’s great-grand nephew, McKenzie Fleurimond.

Her daughter, granddaughter and great-grandnephew surrounded her as she proudly holds up her citizenship diploma.

“We told her that she was going to become a citoyen, which is a citizen in Creole French,” said her granddaughter, Mildred Ogé. “She was excited, she was elated, overjoyed, even, that she finally can become a citizen of the United States of America. So it was definitely a great milestone in her life at the age of 103.”

Fleurimond is a commissioner for the city of North Miami Beach and is particularly excited to see his great grand aunt vote next year.

“Looking very forward to that, to bringing her to the polls for the first time.” Joseph says there’s a history of longevity in her family.

Her granddaughter also revealing one of the things she does to say young.

“So she just wants to thank God that her grandfather lived to be 110 years old. That’s what she’s contributing her age to,” Ogé said. “In addition to that, she just wants to thank God that she’s now able to be a United States citizen. She does enjoy being in the outdoors. She does like traveling.”

She’s a role model for her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She enjoys going on road trips to visit them.