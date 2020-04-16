105 tornadoes confirmed after Easter Sunday storms

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– We’re learning new details of just how intense the storms were on Easter Sunday, and the following Monday morning. The National Weather Service Eastern Region office has confirmed 105 tornadoes across 10 different states.

Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Maryland all saw tornadoes. Here is the breakdown of how many tornadoes occurred in each state.

TEXAS: 6
LOUISIANA: 15
MISSISSIPPI: 12
ALABAMA: 21
FLORIDA: 1
GEORGIA: 20
TENNESSEE: 1
SOUTH CAROLINA: 16
NORTH CAROLINA: 12
MARYLAND: 2

The tornadoes ranged from EF-0 to EF-4, and the path length of all of them combined totaled nearly 800 miles.

