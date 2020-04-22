11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse’s home in California

CONCORD, Ca. (CNN) — A nurse in northern California returned home this week to find that her 11-week-old puppy had been stolen.

According to police in Concord, California, the puppy, named Max, was taken from the garage of his owner Shaila Sheikh’s house on Saturday. Sheikh is an ER nurse who has been working on the front lines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup being picked up by a person on a bicycle.

Investigators put out pictures of the suspected dognapper hoping someone will recognize him.