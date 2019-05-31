12-year-old girl escapes possible abduction by asking stranger for 'password'

(Photo from MGN Online)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFLA) - A 12-year-old Michigan girl was able to escape a possible abduction after asking a man for a password when he tried to get her to get in his car.

According to WXYZ, The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Wednesday night around 7 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the girl was approached by a newer model, black Chevy, four-door sedan while walking to her school bus stop. Authorities say a man told the girl to "get in the car." When the girl asked the man what the password is he told her he didn't know she ran away.

WXYZ says the girl was uninjured, and another student witnessed the incident and corroborated what the girl told police.

The suspect has been identified as a white male in his early 20s with dark hair. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact them at 586-469-7198.