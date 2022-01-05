At least 13 dead in large Philadelphia house fire, officials say

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Multiple fatalities have been confirmed in the fire. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Fire officials said at least 13 people were killed and 2 injured after a large house fire in Philadelphia, ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

Officials said firefighters and police responded to flames at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m.

Crews found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

The fire was under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)