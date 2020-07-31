2 American oil execs jailed in Venezuela put on home arrest

This undated photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020 by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. The men have been jailed for over two years since officials under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked them to travel from the Houston-based CITGO headquarters for a meeting, when they were arrested. (Posted on Twitter by Jorge Arreaza/Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry via AP)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson says two American oil executives jailed in Venezuela have been released to house arrest in the South American nation.

Richardson said in a statement Thursday that the two are among six Citgo executives detained more than two years ago during a business trip to Caracas.

Richardson recently visited Caracas and met with President Nicolás Maduro to press for their release. The men are Gustavo Cárdenas and Jorge Toledo. Richardson call this a “positive and important first step.”

He says he is grateful to Maduro for remaining engaged in dialogue.

