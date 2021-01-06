2 Connecticut officers arrested after being found in hotel room together on duty

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Connecticut police officers have been arrested following an October 2020 incident during which they were found in a hotel together while on duty.

On Oct. 10, 2020, Norwalk Police Department Officers Michael Dimeglio, 38, and Sara Laudano, 31, were working in the patrol division, officials said in a news release. At about 12:47 a.m. dispatch was unable to reach Officer Laudano on her police radio or cellphone.

The police department used its Automatic Vehicle Locating system to find her marked patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the Even Hotel, along with that of Officer Dimeglio.

Supervisors spoke with hotel management and learned Dimeglio and Laudano were in a room at the hotel. Norwalk officials said the officers’ supervisors found the pair inside the room “not in a condition to respond to calls for service.”

Both officers were relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.

Norwalk Police say in their report of the investigation, “After consulting with State’s Attorney Ferencek, a determination was made that the conduct exhibited was beyond departmental policy violations and a criminal investigation into the incident was warranted. As a result of this comprehensive investigation by Norwalk Police Detective Division Supervisors, arrest warrants were obtained for both officers. Mayor Rilling was immediately notified of the incident by the Chief from the onset of the investigation, and was kept abreast as the investigation proceeded.”

Chief Thomas E. Kulhawik said of the incident and the investigation:

“While I am appalled at the behavior and conduct that was exhibited by these officers while in an on-duty capacity, I am proud of the professional manner in which the patrol supervisors of this department initiated this complaint and the subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Detective Division supervisors. We have a high expectation for our officers. We demand this, as does our community who places a great deal of trust in them. Intentional conduct that violates that trust and goes against the mission and values of this department will not be tolerated. Now that the Criminal Investigation has been completed, an Internal Investigation will follow and the Disciplinary Process will commence. I am extremely disappointed in the apparent dereliction of their duty to both the citizens of Norwalk as well as to their fellow officers. We will have no further comment until after the disciplinary process is complete.”

Dimeglio and Laudano turned themselves in to Norwalk Police on Tuesday. They are charged with larceny, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child.

Dimeglio is an eight-year veteran of the department. Laudano is a five-year veteran of the department.

They are both held on $75,000 bond and are set to appear in court Feb. 16.