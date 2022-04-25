NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a New York City firefighter and a civilian have died in a Brooklyn house fire where a ceiling partially collapsed.

Acting Fire Department of New York Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said 31-year-old firefighter Timothy Klein was a six-year veteran of the department.

An FDNY spokesperson said eight other firefighters were also injured in Sunday’s blaze, and another resident sustained minor injuries.

The FDNY had said a civilian was unaccounted for after the fire. However a medical examiner will need to confirm the identity of the person found in the building.

Mayor Eric Adams mourned Klein’s death, saying the city had lost one of its bravest.