LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people and a dog were rescued from the rain-swollen Los Angeles River as a vigorous late-season storm moved through California.

A dog toys to avoid a Los Angeles Fire Department rescue crew from the LA river in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Monday’s weather system marks a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation in the drought-stricken state.

The storm hit the San Francisco Bay region late Sunday and spread east and south.

Advisories were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected at elevations above 6,000 feet.

Warnings posted for Southern California ranges call for similar amounts of snowfall and up to 18 inches at higher elevations.