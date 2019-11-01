2 West Virginia high school students hospitalized after overdosing on heroin-laced vape pens

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – During the past 24 hours, two local high school students have overdosed and been hospitalized as a result of overdosing on heroin-laced vape pens, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department that was issued Friday afternoon.

The release stated that preliminary testing on one of the “vape” solutions has indicated that the solution included heroin, other opioids and a significant number of other chemicals.

In the release, police said these types of solutions are extremely dangerous and potentially fatal from as little as one use. Police said anyone who is using, in possession of or knows of anyone in possession of vape solutions that were not purchased directly from a retail store are asked to either turn them in to school administration or law enforcement, or throw them away.

Police said at least one of the devices was sold as liquid marijuana, which is also dangerous in these types of devices and possibly fatal when mixed with other chemicals and controlled substances.

Police stated in the release that any parents who suspect that their child is in possession of the vape pen or vaping solution should throw it away or turn it in to law enforcement for possible testing. The Morgantown Police Department is not interested in charging anyone that turns these items in, but is focused on the source of this potentially deadly product, according to the release.