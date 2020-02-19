2-year-old hugs pizza delivery guy not realizing he just lost his daughter

WEST WARWICK, R.I (CNN NEWSOURCE).– When a 2-year-old came up and hugged the guy delivering pizza, the mother of the toddler had no idea what that meant to him.

The cute moment was caught on Lindsey Sheely’s doorbell camera, according to CNN.

“I put it up on my Instagram because we thought it was funny and cute,” said Sheely.

But what Sheely did not know was what that moment would mean for the man delivering the pizza, according to CNN.

“After losing my daughter this past week it touched me because it was like she was there, and it meant a ton to me,” said Ryan Catterson.

Catterson’s 16-year-old daughter, who lived with his ex-wife in California, struggled with her mental health and recently passed away, according to CNN.

Sheely’s video made its way to Catterson, and he reached out to Sheely to tell her how much it meant to him.

“It’s going to be tough not going to be able to hug her again,” Catterson said.

Catterson’s ex-wife, Danielle McCord, said the 2-year-old boy taught everyone a valuable lesson without even realizing it.

“It’s so easy to miss people and their internal pain, but it even goes to our daughter,” she said. “We didn’t know her pain. I can’t help but be grateful that someone saw his pain and could be there for him.”

Even though the hug lasted just a few seconds, it’s a moment Catterson will never let go of.

“A lot of people are commenting that may have been her looking out for me,” he said. “Those words mean something. Maybe she’s there.”

(video provided by WLNE)