23-year-old charged with murder, mutilation of a body in Michigan

EATON TOWNSHIP, Michigan– Andrew Michael Paul from Eaton Rapids Township, Michigan, was arraigned this afternoon and charged with one count of Homicide-Open Murder and one count of Disinterment and Mutilation of a dead body.

Eighty-year-old Carl Florian from Eaton Rapids Township was found by one of his adult children shot to death on Fathers’ Day.

Paul was spotted under suspicious circumstances the night before.

“We received a call Saturday night of an individual who had bloody clothing,” said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich. “We responded, we had no idea what was going on, we looked in the neighborhood, canvassed the area, couldn’t find anybody, any victims at all so Sunday we get the call and say ‘hey we have a body here that’s from homicide.’

“That’s when we started doing the investigation.”

There will be no bond.

“There was quite a bit of distance (between their homes), they weren’t neighbors but they were down the road a different road,” Reich said. “We don’t know if they’re acquainted or not but it’s something we’re looking into at this time.”

(WLNS contributed to this report)