2nd man arrested for throwing ‘Fashion House’ party in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second man wanted for throwing an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month was arrested Wednesday morning.

Christopher “Shi” Eubank, 40, surrendered at the downtown Nashville booking office around 8:45 a.m. on three counts of violating emergency health orders, according to Metro police.

Warrants were issued Aug. 11 for the arrests of Eubank and Jeffrey Mathews for hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring masks.

The charges were filed after videos circulated on social media showing a party on Fern Avenue held the night of Aug. 1, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

Mathews, 36, surrendered to police the night the warrants were issued, investigators said. Days later, Mathews entered a guilty plea to one count of violating an emergency order, which resulted in a punishment of eight hours of “COVID-19 related” public service work and three months of unsupervised probation.

While Eubank was still sought by Metro police, pictures were posted on social media Aug. 14 that appeared to show him at the Sturgis rally in South Dakota. Earlier this week, he posted photos on his Instagram that were reportedly taken in Mexico.

Online records show Eubank was booked into the Metro jail around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and released on his own recognizance by a judicial commissioner. It was not immediately clear if he would face additional charges.