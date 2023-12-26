NORTH CAROLINA (WJW) — His parents were asleep, and that’s when the toddler made his move.

Scott and Katie Reintgen say they woke on Christmas at 3 a.m. to the sounds of their 3-year-old son calling for scissors. They found him downstairs by the Christmas tree with every single gift unwrapped, attempting to get a new Spider-Man toy out of its packaging.

Soon after, Scott took to social media to show off the mess the child had made.

“My son’s version of the events: He wanted to open all of the presents so that no one was confused and that they all know what they had gotten. That’s his story,” Scott said in a video posted to X.

The parents told NBC News they put the kid to bed and worked to get the presents re-wrapped so their other children, ages 6 and 1, could also enjoy the holiday. The second time around, they made sure to place them high up so the 3-year-old couldn’t continue his “midnight perpetrator” spree.

Many commenters on social media shared stories of their kids’ similar antics, showing this is far from an isolated incident.

“We, on the other hand, are sipping coffee and plotting to tell this story at [our son’s] wedding,” Scott wrote on X.