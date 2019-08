MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the beginning of alligator hunting season in Alabama and a 7-year-old caught a big one.

Jackson Woodson’s daughter caught the 11 foot, 8 inch long alligator that weighed 387 pounds Thursday night in the Mobile River Delta.

Hunting season in southwest Alabama started at sunset on August 8, until sunrise on August 11 and sunset on August 15, until sunrise on August 18.

For more information on Alabama alligator hunting visit outdooralabama.com.