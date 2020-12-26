4 ways to make the most of your gift cards

A person shows off his $250 grocery gift card on December 18, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) — You may know that gift cards are a hugely popular present around the holiday season.

What you may not know is that many of these gift cards go unused, get lost or are drained by fraudsters.

ABC News technology contributor Becky Worley shared four ways to make sure you’re getting the most out of your gift cards.

Tip 1: Sell it

If you receive a card from a chain or store you don’t think you will visit, you can sell it. Sites like raise.com will offer you a percentage value of your card.

Tip 2: Use it ASAP

If the card is from a place where you do shop, the best advice is to use the card as soon as possible. You should also check to see if the store or chain allows you to register the card to tie the funds to your account or deposit funds digitally for a future purchase.

Tip 3: Digitally transfer the funds to your phone

If the store will not let you redeem or deposit funds digitally, transfer the funds from the card to the store’s app on your phone. That way you will always have your cards on you if you are wanting to make an impulse buy but can’t locate your physical gift card.

Tip 4: Donate it

Sites like charitygiftcertifates.org allow you to donate your gift cards for an easy and thoughtful way to make a difference this season.

(Information from ABCNews.com)