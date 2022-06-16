HOSUTON (CW39) The FBI is Offering a Reward of up to $50,000 for information related to the death of a 17-year-old out of New Orleans.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little.

The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department to solve the homicide of Shamia Little. On July 12, 2021, Shamia Little was discovered deceased approximately ¼ mile northwest of Douglas Williams Park in Shreveport, LA. Little died from a gunshot wound. It is reported that Shamia Little was last seen alive the night of July 6, 2021, at Douglas Williams Park (Kennedy Drive and Jacob Street) in Shreveport, LA..

If you have any information related to the homicide of Shamia Little, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit a tip information through tips.fbi.gov

An FBI Seeking Information poster has been placed on the FBI’s webpage