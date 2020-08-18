5G still not available to most US customers

UNDATED (AP) — 5G may be the next big innovation in wireless internet, but customers in the US are still waiting for it to be fully implemented.

5G is the fifth technical standard for wireless networks that promises faster speeds, less lag when connecting to the network and the ability to connect many devices to the internet without bogging it down.

Before we can all use it, wireless companies and phone makers have to upgrade.

They’ve been revamping their network equipment, buying up chunks of radio spectrum for carrying 5G signals, and installing new 5G antennas on cellphone towers, utility poles and streetlights.

U.S. mobile rollout started already but most phones, including all iPhones, are not yet 5G ready.

Apple is expected to unveil a 5G-ready iPhone by the end of the year.

It will take a few more years for 5G to go national, and even then more rural areas of the country will still not be covered.

There’s a considerable amount of hype over the promise of 5G.

Industry groups say it will promote smart cities by connecting sensor networks that could manage traffic and quickly identify streetlight outages.

5G could connect self-driving cars and fuel new applications in virtual and augmented reality.

Its high-speed connections could enable better remote surgery and other telemedicine, help companies automate their factories and offer businesses dedicated high-speed internet lanes.

The most immediate impact on consumers will be faster download speeds for movies and other video.

Your phone’s internet should also work better in crowded locations such as stadiums.