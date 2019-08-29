6.3 earthquake hits off Oregon coast

BANDON, Oregon — A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Oregon Thursday morning, according to U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit at 8:08 a.m. west of Bandon, a city about 200 miles south of Salem.
The quake had a depth of around 7.4 miles, according to USGS. It was originally recorded as a 6.4 but was later downgraded by USGS.
Light shaking was felt as far south as Northern California.
No injuries or damage was reported following the earthquake., and a tsunami is not expected at this time.
No further details are available at this time.
KRON contributed to this report.
Check back for updates.