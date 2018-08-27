6-year-old suffers broken arm, serious cuts protecting friend from bullies

(CNN/KRON) - A 6-year-old boy in Washington state was assaulted after he says he stood up to a group of kids bullying his friend.

Carter was left with serious injuries including a broken arm and had to have surgery to repair a laceration in his eye.

"It's been hell, I haven't slept I haven't ate, I can't do anything,” his mom Dana said. “It's like, I can't even leave his side."

Carter says he was attacked by a group of kids in his Olympia apartment complex Wednesday when he confronted them for bullying his friend.

"They were just bullying him, like beating him up,” Carter said. "I told them to stop. And then they did it to me."

They beat Carter with rocks and sticks and rubbed sawdust in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm and cuts and bruises across his face and head.

"They pulled rocks and pieces of debris out of his eye today,” Dana said.

Olympia police are now investigating. They found the 5-year-old who they say started all of this and plan to get social services involved.

"It's heartbreaking and disgusting and it makes me wonder what they're going through in their everyday life," Dana said.

Carter may need surgery on his arm and definitely needs some rest.

"I really don't know what I'm hoping for other than for people to know that this is not acceptable. And bullying is not okay," Dana said. "There's no reason to bully someone ever."

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with medical expenses.