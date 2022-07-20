AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hope endures after Mega Millions announced there were no matching tickets found in Tuesday night’s number roll. The jackpot prize has since soared to $630 million, and the next round of numbers is set to be announced Friday.

Mega Millions said this was the fifth time in its 20-year history that the jackpot has been over $600 million, and if won, it would be the fifth largest prize ever offered in the game at a $359.7 million cash out.

The record Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion and was won Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

The upcoming drawing will be the 28th in this jackpot run, which began April 19. During this run, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more. Those prizes have been won in 16 states, including some winners in Texas.