$7.41 check for toll violation cashed for $741; 80-year-old woman can’t get money back

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Rosa Macho says she can’t sleep at night because she’s missing more than $700 that she desperately needs to live.

“Horrible, because that money was to pay my bills,” Macho said.

Here’s the problem: When Macho received the bill for $7.41 for a pay-by-plate toll, she quickly sent a check to FDOT.

But she wrote the check for “Seven Forty-One,” leaving out the word “dollars.” Somehow, though, someone must have thought she left out the word “hundred” because FDOT ended up with $741.

Rosa and her daughter, Barbara Macho, have been trying to get the overage back since the check was written in October.

They claim they were first told by FDOT that they didn’t have the money, then that a refund check was in the mail. But it never showed up and now they can’t get any answers at all.

“They don’t care,” Barbara Macho said. They don’t. She’s 80 years old, I explained it to them, and they don’t seem to care.”

Barbara and Rosa turned to Better Call Behnken for answers.

The explanation given by FDOT is just as muddy as what the Machos were told. FDOT called the family back to say their accounting shows she received a credit.

However, Barbara Macho tells the bank’s accounting shows no credit.

An FDOT spokesman vowed to continue to investigate where the money went.