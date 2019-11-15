‘7 employees were terminated:’ Vicious brawl at Milwaukee Popeyes caught on cellphone video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Outrageous cellphone video from inside a Milwaukee Popeyes restaurant shows a group of employees getting into a vicious brawl. This all went down while customers were inside. The violent encounter happened at a Popeyes in Milwaukee.

Richard Fourte’ wanted to avoid the drive-thru line — and went inside.

“I said to myself, I said, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of people working here,”‘ Fourte’ said.

Soon it went from calm to chaos inside the restaurant.

“I heard one of them yell, ‘It’s a fight,” Fourte’ said. “They ran to the back by the grills, OK. Now, there was a fight back there. I didn’t get that one on tape.”

Honestly, I wasn’t even going to get the chicken sandwich. Richard Fourte’

Fourte’ said tensions were just beginning to mount. Feeling the hostility, Fourte’ grabbed his cellphone and started recording.

Moments later, a violent fight broke out with several employees throwing punches. Soon, the situation cooled off — and Fourte' left empty-handed.

When police arrived on scene, they determined no weapons were involved — and no arrests were made. It is unclear what sparked the altercation.

