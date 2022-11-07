DOVER, Del. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old woman lucked out big time after she managed to claim not just one but two big lottery prizes in a single day.

The Delaware Lottery said the woman, a resident of Newark, Delaware, was excited when one of her two scratch-off tickets from the $100K ULTIMATE CASH Instant Game won her the top prize of $100,000.

On Oct. 20, the woman and her best friend went to Lottery Headquarters in Dover, Delaware, to claim her winnings. At the time, she said the prize was her biggest win since she started playing the lottery seven years ago.

After getting her cash, the woman decided to celebrate by visiting a store and buying three more scratch-off tickets. As it turned out, one of those tickets was worth a top prize of $300,000.

“When I scratched the $300,000 winning SERIOUS MONEY ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief,” she said. “It was absolute insanity.”

The two women then headed back to Lottery Headquarters to claim her new prize, making her $400,000 richer in one day.

The woman said she will now put her money into her retirement fund.

“I love scratching Instant Game tickets!” she said.