LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —

Police are investigating a six-car crash with nine people dead in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light, causing the collision involving 15 people, police said. Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot at the intersection.

“There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger died in the crash. It is unknown if the driver was impaired.

Police were called to a crash shortly after 3:00 p.m near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Avenue.

The coroner’s office will release the identities of the dead.

(Information from 8NewsNow.com and the Nexstar Media Wire)