91-year-old man attacked, beaten with rock while visiting wife’s grave

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Cal. (CNN) — Police in California are calling on the public to help catch the person who beat a 91-year-old man with a rock.

The heartbreaking story gets worse. Police say the man was visiting his wife’s grave like he does everyday when he was attacked.

Other visitors at the cemetery saw the beating and called 911.

Authorities have released a sketch that they hope will identify the suspect.

“It is completely unacceptable and we are at the point where we’re challenging the public to help us identify and locate the person responsible for this,” said Captain Wahid Kazem from Santa Clara Police.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition, but police say some of his possessions were stolen during the attack.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar