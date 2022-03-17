SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A Northwest Iowa company says one of its employees made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery almost two weeks ago.

DGR Engineering says Justin Blauwet was working at a construction site owned by Northwest Iowa Community College when he found a Woolly Mammoth tooth laying on the ground. It was dug up during excavation.

Courtesy City of Sheldon

The company reached out to a paleontology professor at the University of Iowa to confirm the tooth was real.

The fossil weighs in at 11.2 pounds and is measured at 11”x7”x4”.

Additional information on the tooth was provided by Chris Widga, Head Curator at East Tennessee State University. He says the find is an “upper 3rd molar, probably a right. Based on the degree of wear, this animal was probably in its early 30s when it died.”

The tooth will be stored at the Sheldon Prairie Museum.