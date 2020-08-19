About 30 large fires burning in California

CALIFORNIA (AP) — California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout California amid excessive heat.

The state’s power grid operator has pleaded with residents and businesses to continue conserving energy to avoid rolling blackouts.

Newsom said crews were battling some 30 large fires, with some sparked by lightning.

Evacuations were in effect to the north and east of the San Francisco Bay Area, near Salinas in Monterey County, around Oroville Dam north of Sacramento, in remote Mendocino County and near the Nevada state line north of Lake Tahoe.

In wine country north of San Francisco, twin blazes caused residents to evacuate their homes in Sonoma County.

A fire in Napa County, north east of San Francisco, was burning close to remote grape growing properties owned by Villa Del Lago Winery.

Footage from Napa County, shows at least two houses burning.

In Southern California, evacuations continued for a week-old fire in the mountains of northern Los Angeles County.

Dynamic weather churned up thunderstorms bringing the double threat of more lightning-sparked fires and flash floods.