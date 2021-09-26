SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — First responders in Smithville responded to train tracks near State Highway 95 where a Union Pacific train containing hazardous cargo derailed — causing hydrochloric acid to start leaking from tanks.

The City of Smithville says the incident happened at around 5 a.m. at SH 95 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. While no one was injured and the tanker cars were empty, the City says they still contained some leftover acid.

Smithville police and volunteer firefighters have set up a perimeter and Union Pacific Hazmat teams are on their way. No large scale evacuations are needed, the City says.

The City says it will keep residents updated, adding: “Fortunately, there is no wind and no large scale evacuation needed. However, Live Oak, 4th Avenue, and MLK crossing at SH95 are all blocked. So, citizens on the Hill are isolated until the train can be “broken” to allow access.”

The Live Oak crossing at FM 2571 has since reopened.

Smithville, located in Bastrop County, is about 45 minutes outside of Austin.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

(Information from KXAN.com)